Fireboy DML Announces Debut Headline Concert in Lagos

<!– –>

<!– –>

Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has announced the details for his very first headline concert in Lagos tagged “The Fire Concert” which will hold on the 2nd of January next year.

Recall, the singer also recently announced the details for his Apollo US tour including dates and venues for the tour in 2022. Apollo is the title of Fireboy’s sophomore album which was released last year. He will visit cities like New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles on his month-long tour.

Fireboy who took to Instagram to announce his first headline show wrote:

about time; my first headline concert at home, with my people. you already know it’s going to be beautiful. tickets out on Monday, the 13th of this month. ????

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music