FIFA Arab Cup enters the final stage

The FIFA Arab Cup is heading to the decisive stage.

This Wednesday Qatar hosts the semi-finals of the tournament.

Three African teams remain in the competition.

Tunisia and Egypt face each other while Algeria comes head to head with the hosts, Qatar.

For Algeria’s manager, team spirit is essential to win.

“It is always better to know the players of the opponent team, knowing some of our players play here in Qatar, but the Qatar team also knows some of our players. In the semi-final, you are are one step away from the final, and the spirit of the team is what will determine the qualifier, as happened in the Morocco match, regardless of the tactical aspect. We wanted to win more than them, to surpass ourselvers”, said Madjid Bougherra.

The Desert Foxes team includes the attacking trio Belaili-Brahimi- Bounedjah.

The final takes place on Saturday.

After the FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar will host the World Cup in 2022.

Sourced from Africanews