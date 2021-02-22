Felix Duke, Pretty Okafor tussle over Creative Industry Group

Ademola Olonilua

Two heavyweights in the Nigerian entertainment scene ― veteran musician, Felix Duke, and his colleague, the President of the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, Pretty Okafor ― are in a battle over the ownership of the Creative Industry Group.

The Creative Industry Group is a body that encompasses every creative mind in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In a disclaimer sent to Sunday Scoop, Duke noted that Okafor, “has flagrantly and without caution, paraded himself as the founder and owner of the Creative Industry Group” and demanded that Okafor desist from such action.

The disclaimer read in part, “Due to the continuous violation of the law and misrepresentation of facts, we have found it necessary to set the record straight. The Creative Industry Group is a registered organisation that also has its trademark name registered at the Ministry of Trade and Investment. This was done under the astute leadership of Mr Felix Duke Osagie and has since been under his well guided leadership.

“Recently, it has come to our knowledge that Mr Pretty Okafor has been parading himself and fabricating lies on social media and media that he is the founder and leader of the Creative Industry Group by passing off intellectual properties, unlawful conversion and infringement on trademark, which are false and misleading to the government and public at large.’’

Duke stated that he was the founder of the group and that Okafor was not a member of the CIG.

However, the PMAN President countered Duke’s allegation, saying, “Before you do a trademark, you need to document and do a patent to the idea plus the name, and that was done in 2016. At what point did Felix own it? We created this thing since 2016 and it is what we went to the floor of the National Assembly with; when PMAN went to the floor of the National Assembly to present a bill. That was the same name we used, PMAN and the Creative Industry Group.

Also, in the press statement made available to Sunday Scoop, Pretty Okafor’s camp described Duke’s claims as laughable and petty.

In a statement released on Friday, the CIG spokesperson, Nosa Omoregie, described the Duke’s release as “lacking substance worthy of promulgation”, adding that it further revealed the ruthlessness and desperation of Duke to rip the industry off its hard-earned integrity and credibility.

According to Omoregie, the last straw was when Duke mobilised and staged what he called meaningless protest against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in connivance with people who are not members of the CIG.

“At the meeting, Duke was directed to step down and hand over to Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, while the activities of CIG were being probed; a directive he blatantly refused and almost got into a physical fight with Ruggedman.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

DOWNLOAD THE PUNCH NEWS APP NOW ON



Sourced From Nigerian Music