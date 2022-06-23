Fans slam Normani for working with abuser Chris Brown on new song

Normani is being annihilated by fans online for appearing in Chris Brown’s music video for his new song, “WE (Warm Embrace).”

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 26, shared a snippet via Instagram on Tuesday, which showed her dancing sensually with and even kissing the controversial crooner, 33.

“Girl WTF????,” one user wrote in the comments section, with another adding, “but??? im so confused.”

Others urged her to “DELETE” the post, with some calling it “disappointing.”

“We were all rooting for you💔,” another fan commented.

Others were more specific about their qualms, writing, “why would u link up with a ‘man’ like him?,” “could’ve worked with anyone else but someone with multiple abuse allegations,” “I can’t believe we’re still working with him 😢” and “NOO NOT THE ABUSER.”

Some critics even took the opportunity to remind fans that Normani has collaborated with Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, whom he brutally attacked in 2009. “Come on Fenty queen 🏆🏆🏆,” one person wrote.

Normani was the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s first Savage x Fenty ambassador and has walked in the lingerie brand’s runway shows ever since.

As for Brown, he dated Rihanna, 34, for two years before the shocking incident occurred. He later pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years probation.

The pair reconciled for a year in 2012, which Rihanna later called a “mistake.” She has since publicly forgiven her ex and asked her fans to do the same.

However, Brown’s problematic behavior has allegedly continued with other romantic partners over the years.

In 2017, Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the R&B singer over concerns about his allegedly aggressive behavior toward her.

Brown was then under investigation last summer for allegedly smacking a woman during an argument at his Los Angeles home. Earlier this year, Page Six also revealed that another woman was suing him for allegedly drugging and raping her at a party. Brown has denied both incidents.

Despite the concerning allegations against Brown, it appears Normani has been a fan of his for quite some time — and has even backed him up in the past.

In 2014, she proclaimed she was “#TeamBreezy” and tweeted, “I love him & his personal life has nothing to do with how talented he is.”

Then, in an undated video interview from her Fifth Harmony days, she excitedly mentioned Brown, prompting the interviewer to point out, “He’s always in trouble, though, boo. Like, uh-uh. We can’t have you with him.”

“I can change his life. I can help him,” Normani replied with a smile, to which the interviewer noted, “Well, Rihanna and Karrueche said the same thing, and look.”

Both instances of Normani defending Brown resurfaced Wednesday morning on Twitter, where the criticism of her cameo in “WE” piled on.

“Idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him,” one dissenter opined. “First ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. It’s disappointing. I can’t even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin [sic] women out of clubs he’s in and has made the same song since 2012.”

Another critic wrote, “Nobody on normani’s team should have to tell her to not work with chris brown when we all had functioning brains when the abuse happened and he’s had a reputation since. It’s not about her being protected it’s about her supporting him. Normani is grown and didn’t care, that’s it.”

And a particularly fed-up fan added, “Normani has actually pissed me off big time because why are you in that man’s music video, why are you working with him, you’re four years into your miserable solo career with no album out, releasing music at the pace of an Internet Explorer search result and instead you do this.”

Reps for Normani and Brown did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Sourced From Nigerian Music