Falz features Niniola and South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar on ‘Squander (Remix)’

Now, Falz has released a remix of the record with South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar alongside Nigerian Afro House Queen, Niniola.

“I love South Africa, I love the Culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar because it’s a great blend of South African & Nigerian music. Like the first song with Niniola, this is sure to keep you on your feet. Kamo Mphela & Mpura were the best people to complement the song giving it that full amapiano sound because of their distinct voices,” says Falz.

Artist: Falz featuring Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpure and Sayfar

Song title: Squander (Remix)

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Date of release: April 12, 2021

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: Willis

Video director: TBD

Album: TBD

Sound Engineer: TBD

You can play the song below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music