External consultation on The African Development Bank Group New Ten-Year Srategy 2023–2032

The African Development Bank is pleased to invite you to a virtual consultation workshop on its forthcoming new Ten-Year Strategy 2023-2032.

The workshop will take place on the 28th of September 2022 from 10.00 am to 12.00 am.

The new ten-year strategy is expected to provide a vision of how the African Development Bank can build on its significant achievements over the last decade to accelerate Africa’s inclusive, green, and resilient growth and development at a time of seismic changes and promising prospects.

The workshop will bring together diverse participants from relevant government ministries, the private sector, regional economic communities, civil society organizations, development partners and academia. Its purpose is to ensure that the African Development Bank understands the specific needs and expectations of its diverse stakeholders and reflects them in the new strategy.

We hope to draw on your country and regional level experiences to shape the strategy, as well as seize the opportunity to deepen partnerships with all parties concerned. The key questions we hope to elicit feedback from you on are the following:

What do you think are the African Development Bank’s comparative advantages?

Where you think the African Development Bank fits within Africa’s development architecture?

What you think should be the Bank’s priorities over the next decade?

What you think the African Development Bank should do differently?

How you think the Bank has performed over the last decade?

We look forward to your attendance.

Sincerely yours,

The Strategy and Operational Policies Department

