EU-Africa Business Forum 2022

What: Sideline events at 7th Europe-Africa Business Forum 2022

Who: African Development Bank Senior Vice President Bajabulile Tshabalala; Acting Vice President Yacine Fal; and Vice President Kevin Kariuki

When: 16-17 February 2022

Where: Online. See registration links below

Three senior African Development Bank executives will participate in a series of virtual events taking place on the sidelines of the 7th Europe Africa Business Forum this week. The three are part of a Bank delegation led by Group President Akinwumi A. Adesina to a series of meetings in Europe.

The hybrid Forum will feature virtual sessions from 14-18 February, and a physical gathering at the Square, Brussels, from 16-17 February. The European Commission and the African Union Commission, together with the EU and African business organizations, are co-organizers.

Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate & Green Growth, Kevin Kariuki, will participate in a panel discussion titled, Energy for Industry and Productive Use: from Large to Small Enterprises on 16 February 2022, 11:45 to 13:00 CET.

The session will explore strategies to mobilize investments to develop energy systems that can drive inclusive development. It will cover lessons learned and opportunities for investing in sustainable energy and energy efficiency solutions for Africa. European Union Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, and Amani Abou-Zeid, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, will offer keynote remarks.

To register for this panel discussion, click here

Yacine Fal, Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, will feature in a panel discussion on Integrating European Union and Africa Value Chains on 17 February 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 CET. Rémy Rioux, Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency, the President of Pan-African Manufacturers Association Ahmed Mansur, and Jean-Marie Ackah, President, Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire are among the panelists.

To register for this panel discussion, click here

At 15:00 CET on 17 February, Senior Vice president Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala will participate in a Euronews/Africa News Debate titled, The South Africa Perspective: Can the EU &Africa reboot their relationship. Panelists include Luisa Santos, Deputy Director General at Business Europe; Domenico Rosa, Head of Unit for Strategic Partnerships with Africa, European Commission and Colin Coleman, former CEO of Goldman Sachs.

To register for the debate, click here

The Forum will bring together political and business leaders to discuss partnership and investment opportunities with other participants from various sectors and countries. There will be 12 high-level panels and numerous online workshops to provide insights into the key themes of EU-Africa business, trade and investment relations.

Please click here to see the Forum’s full agenda

African Development Bank Group