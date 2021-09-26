Entertainment can reshape Nigeria’s future –Busayo Oshakuade

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian afrobeats singer, Busayo Oshakuade, aka Oshak, has urged artistes in Nigeria to eschew pride and abstain from fraudulent tendencies that have portrayed the country in bad light.

The Mechanical Engineering graduate said, “Nigeria’s future can be reshaped if those in the entertainment industry can do the needful and get their priorities right by placing premium on credibility and ingenuity, rather than frivolities and materialism.

“Afrobeat contains quality lyrics and messages that can bring about positive change, instead of many other genres of music with little or no philosophy,” he said.

Oshak also advised Nigerian artistes to collaborate with their contemporaries, locally and internationally. He further expressed optimism that Nigeria could be one of Africa’s best exporters of music. “If the government and citizens alike support those in the entertainment industry, music can be used to bring about the desired positive change in Nigeria.”

The artiste, who released his debut album titled, Because I Can, in 2018 has worked with a wide range of artistes including Reminisce, Mz Kiss and Koker. He also listed his role models as 2Baba, the defunct Remedies, Buju Banton and Shaba Ranks.

