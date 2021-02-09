Energy Council to host 5th Annual MSGBC Basin Summit & Exhibition in Dakar

– Advertisement –





In 2020, President Macky Sall opened the Energy Council’s 4th MSGBC Basin Summit & Exhibition in Dakar.

Held in partnership with PETROSEN, Senegal’s National Oil Company, the conference played host to the official launch of the country’s first offshore licensing round as well as welcoming Ministerial participation from all countries in the basin.

The MSGBC Basin Summit & Exhibition 2020 also won the acclaim of the international events industry winning Best Overseas Conference at the Conference Industry Awards.

Whilst the remainder of 2020 was hindered by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic leading to delayed project operations in the basin and a pause on the licensing round, activity is returning to the Basin.

As just one example, in late September, Kosmos Energy, the Atlantic Margin focused E&P firm reported results from its Yakaar-2 appraisal well.

The well encountered 30 metres of net gas pay in a “similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir” to the discovery made by the Yakaar-1 exploration well it drilled 9km away in 2017.

Kosmos Energy estimates that Yakaar-Teranga could hold more than 20tn ft³ of gas in place, plenty for an LNG project, although more work will be needed to firm up its potential.

“Some additional appraisal activity will be accomplished through the first phase, which will be necessary to underpin a bigger LNG project. But our view is that we are ready to move forward with development activities,” says Todd Niebruegge, head of the Mauritania-Senegal business unit.

Widely regarded to be one of the most exciting hydrocarbon provinces in the world, the Energy Council are delighted to return to Senegal in 2021 alongside hosts Petrosen and partners including, bp, Woodside, Total and Technip FMC.

Amy Miller, CEO of the Energy Council, commented, “We are honoured to be partnering once again with PETROSEN to deliver this globally recognised event.

Now it its fifth year, we have watched alongside our international investor network, all 8 major discoveries with great excitement. We are looking forward to welcoming back our global network in 2021 alongside PETROSEN and continuing to contribute to the development of the energy industry in the basin.”

Sourced from Africa Feeds