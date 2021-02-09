Sudan’s PM forms new cabinet with 7 former rebel leaders

– Advertisement –





Seven former rebel leaders have been appointed in the new cabinet of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

It forms the dissolution of the previous cabinet on Sunday to form an inclusive government.

The seven former rebel leaders were part of a peace deal signed in October.

Veteran rebel leader and economist Gibril Ibrahim has been appointed Finance Minister to handle the sky rocketing inflation and food and fuel shortages.

Mariam al-Sadiqal-Mahdi – the daughter of Sudan’s last democratically elected Prime Minister, Sadiqal-Mahdi has also been appointed Foreign Affairs Minister.

Two of the newly appointed ministers were selected from the military.

Many of the appointees are also from the Forces for Freedom and Change which led the protests to overthrow Omar al-Bashir.

Source: Africafeeds.com