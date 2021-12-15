End of the line for Aubameyang at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped off the Arsenal captain position and will not be considered for selection for the club’s Premier League match against West Ham on Wednesday following last week’s disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang, the club’s highest-paid player, was dropped from Arsenal’s squad against Southampton on Saturday after returning late from a trip abroad.

Mikel Arteta left the striker out of his 20-man squad and confirmed the disciplinary breach during Saturday’s pre-match interview.

Aubameyang reportedly was allowed by the club to travel to France for a family matter last week, after the 2-1 loss at Everton on Dec. 6, which he started as a substitute, but returned a day later than agreed.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed,” Arsenal said in a short statement.

Aubameyang was left out of the team for the north London derby against Tottenham in March because of a “disciplinary issue,” according to Arteta at the time.

A few months earlier, he was granted time away to visit his mother because she had health issues and missed games in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.

He was made captain by Arteta’s predecessor, Unai Emery, after Granit Xhaka was stripped off the honor in November 2019 following his angry reaction to being booed by Arsenal fans after being substituted in a league game.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and his latest contract runs to the summer of 2023.

