Egypt’s Fashion and Design Council announces the country’s first ever fashion week

Egypt’s Fashion and Design Council on Tuesday announced the country’s first ever fashion week at a press conference in the capital, Cairo.

To take place in May, the opening night will be held in the Cairo Egyptian Museum and feature the work of prominent Egyptian designers.

This first edition will have as theme, “The Past, Present, and Future”.

“The past because, of course, our designers should be inspired by our culture, by our heritage. Use all the materials we have that have been used for thousands of years,” said one of the founders of the organisation, Susan Sabet.

“The present, because we do live in the present and we are very much aware what is going on in the world. And the future because we know where everything is going, where we should be in a few years.”

Another one of the founders, Paul Antaki, believes the tough economic situation in Egypt is another reason to encourage people to look at local manufacturers and brands.

“We think that it is the right time to tell people that here in Egypt without importing, you can dress from Egyptian products, fabrics, styles, and designers. Everything is there around you. Why do you have to go and look for imported products?”

With Egyptian culture long having been an inspiration for international designers, the organisers say it is the right time for the country to hold its own fashion event.

Sourced from Africanews