Kenya’s Odinga vows to continue protest campaign

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed Tuesday (Mar. 21) continue with a campaign of nationwide protests. His comments came one day after demonstrations marred with clashes saw more than 200 people arrested.

The legislators arrested have been released and are to appear in court on Thursday on charges that have not yet been announced, according to Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei.

The unsuccessful presidential candidate was giving an address on his coalition Azimio la Umoja TV channel.

“Fellow Kenyans, in the second phase of our protest and in response to public demand, we shall now hold protests every Monday and every Thursday beginning next week.”

“We reiterate to our supporters and all patriotic Kenyans that this struggle is just starting. We are not looking back; we will not be intimidated. No retreat, no surrender,” he exlciamed.

Demonstrators protested against inflation, which rose to 9.2% in February over a year in the East African country.

They also demanded the resignation of president William Ruto.

Kenya’s deputy president said the country lost about $15 millio because of Monday’s banned protests. Adding “mayhem” was bad for the economy as he urged Odinga to call off the demonstrations.

Rigathi Gachagua told Kenyans that the president had given clear instructions to the Inspector-General of Police to protect lives and properties.

