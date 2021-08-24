Egypt flies over 40 of its nationals out of Afghanistan

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Egypt’s state-run media announced on Monday that more than 40 Egyptian nationals had been evacuated.

A military jet transporting Egyptian civilians arrived in Cairo late Monday, according to the official MENA news agency.

The flight brought home 43 evacuees, including the Egyptian embassy staff and clerics from the Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution.

State TV showed footage of the returnees with Egyptian flags after they had landed in Cairo.

The US military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul’s airport persisted, and the Taliban signalled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts.

Sourced from Africanews