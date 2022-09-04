Dunsin Oyekan: Fans react as singer survives accident

Nigerians, particularly fans of gospel singer, Dunsi Oyekan, have taken to social media to appreciate God for the singer’s safety after he (Oyekan) was involved in a car accident.

The PUNCH reports that the popular gospel artiste survived a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Oyekan, while announcing the crash on his Instagram page on Saturday, disclosed that he was “perfectly okay” despite the accident.

He wrote, “Indeed God is Sweet to Worship (OLUWADUNSIN) God is my glory, the lifter up of my head.

“The keeper of Isreal neither sleeps nor slumber, he watches over his word to perform it. Glory to God now and forever more. I remain in awe of God!!!

“I am perfectly ok…. Body, Soul and Mind… Thank you everyone for the calls, messages prayers and well wishes.”

After his announcement, the artiste’s fans took the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to thank God for Dunsin’s safety despite the fatal crash.

@OlulankeSimi wrote, “Thank you Jesus for Dunsin Oyekan and his crew 🙇🏾‍♀️ Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus We are grateful for safety.”

Adewal Adetona wrote, “Who says there’s no God?! Dunsin Oyekan and his crew survived this and proceeded to minister at Ibadan earlier tonight.”

@_temileyi said, “Dear Father in heaven, thank you for saving Minister Dunsin Oyekan and others in the ghastly accident. Thank you Jesus. Indeed, OLUWADUNSIN 🙌 Halleluyah! Glory!.”

@TheChibuogwu wrote, “If you need proof that God exists, this is it! Dunsin Oyekan and his crew walking out of that accident alive is the finger of God at work! God, you do this one!!!.”

@sweetbuka said, “Thank you Jesus for the safety of Dunsin Oyekan and all crew members. We can’t be less of God’s promises and this is the assurance that we have that with long life we are satisfied. Asher!!.”

@The_Pmoy wrote, “Thank you Jesus for keeping Minister Dunsin Oyekan and his crew safe. We forbid any accidents in the body of Christ in this nation and all over the world. We receive perfect soundness for everyone in Jesus name!.”

@Oyindamolaa_O said, “Look at how terrible that car accident was and Dunsin Oyekan came out unscathed. You can’t tell me God does not exist.”

@Stevoolala wrote, “The Devil came too late, the Lord was already in control. We thank God for saving the life of Dunsin oyekan and everyone involved in the accident, What God cannot do still doesn’t exist!!”

@Okikiolagcon said, “Dunsin Oyekan and his crew surviving that accident today can only be GOD. Looking at the pictures sends chills down my body. Kai. And he is already in the program he was meant to be in Ibadan? What do these men live by? God!”

@TiJesunimoje wrote, “The devil tried and lost. Anu la ri gba ooooo🙌 Thank you Jesus for the lives of minister Dunsin Oyekan and his crew.🙇‍♀️🙌.”

@Dlaureate said, “The Car that was hit by trailer today had Dunsin Oyekan inside and they all came out unscathed! This Goddd!!!!! This Goddd!!!!! Thank youu Baba.”

