DR CONGO: Live updates as Security Council holds emergency meeting
Intensifying violence in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to displace thousands as the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group threatens to march on the distant capital, Kinshasa, and the UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting this afternoon. App users can follow our live coverage here. UN Africa News
