You are here
Africa 

Civilians at breaking point in eastern DR Congo warns top aid official, in call to resume talks

Village Reporter

As the Security Council prepared to gather on Wednesday to debate the international community’s response to the growing emergency in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN’s top aid official there urged all warring parties to allow lifesaving relief supplies to reach the most vulnerable. UN Africa News

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.