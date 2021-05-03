DR Congo declares end of 12th Ebola outbreak

– Advertisement –





Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday announced an end to the latest outbreak of Ebola in that country.

It was the country’s 12 outbreak in its history with six people dying as a result of the outbreak three months ago.

Three months ago there was a resurgence of the disease in North Kivu in the country’s eastern region.

The UN’s children’s agency Unicef said in a statement that a quick response by the authorities and partners had helped contain the outbreak.

The 12th outbreak was the third to be recorded in the country in less than a year.

Before the latest outbreak beginning on 7 February, DR Congo had announced the end of its 11th, which claimed 55 lives out of 130 cases in about six months.

The World Health Organization on Monday said in a tweet that congratulated “health authorities, health workers & communities for this effort,” in bringing the latest outbreak to an end.

GOOD NEWS from #DRC🇨🇩!@MinSanteRDC has just announced the end of the 12th #Ebola outbreak in DRC — just 3 months after the first case was reported in North Kivu. Congratulations to health authorities, health workers & communities for this effort.👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/JeTs051A0P — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) May 3, 2021

In the latest outbreak,11 people became infected and six people died, according to Unicef.

