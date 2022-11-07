Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music

“Yes, we all love Afrobeats; the vibes, dancing and having a good time, but for me, I have always been a fan of other sub-genres coming out of Africa. Johnny Drille is one of the amazing artists that make these masterpieces and it was a pleasure having him on the show,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

The Mavin’s boss alongside his co-host DJ Big N interviews Nigerian R&B act Johnny Drille who recently released a new EP he calls ‘Home’ with the lead single ‘How Are You (My Friend)’.

The host also played tracks from Lasmid, CKay, Romi, Johnny Drille feat Adekunle Gold and Johnny Drille feat The Cavemen.

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new, and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centered experiences.

Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, November 7.

