Déjà vu as Honduras and Mexico lock in Tokyo spots
Men’s Olympic Football Tournament
31 Mar 2021
- Mexico win Concacaf Olympic qualifying competition for third consecutive time
- El Tri will look to replicate London 2012 triumph in Tokyo
- Men’s Olympic Football Tournament to take place from 22 July to 7 August
For the third consecutive time Honduras and Mexico will represent the North, Central America and Caribbean region at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament. And just like London 2012 and Rio 2016 Mexico will be competing on the global stage as the kings of Concacaf.
Mexico will be looking to repeat their 2012 triumph when the likes of Oribe Peralta, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera and Javier Aquino led El Tri to the gold medal at Wembley, the region’s first top-of-the-podium finish.
Honduras qualified by defeating the USA 2-1 in the qualifying competition’s semi-finals, and while the Stars & Stripes rue a third consecutive failure to make the Olympics, Los Catrachos cement their status as perennial competitors at this level. Mexico beat Canada 2-0 in the other semi-final.
Final
Mexico 1-1 (5-4 pens) Honduras
-
Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates
29 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Carlos Obregon of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal
28 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Carlos ObregÃ³n #09 of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
General view of the empty stands of Jalisco stadium before the game between during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium
30 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 19: General view of the empty stands of Jalisco stadium before the game between during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada reacts during his side’s Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Haiti
23 Mar 2021
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO – MARCH 22: Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada reacts during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Bicou Bissainthe of Haiti fights for the ball with Tajon Buchanan of Canada during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium
30 Mar 2021
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO – MARCH 22: Bicou Bissainthe #05 of HaitÃ fights for the ball with Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier
19 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 18: Jesus Ferreira #09 of United States celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between USA and Costa Rica as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Jesus Ferreira of United States battles for the ball against Jose de la Cruz of Dominican Republic during the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium
30 Mar 2021
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO – MARCH 21: JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States battles for the ball against JosÃ© de la Cruz #15 of Dominican Republic during the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Francisco Figueroa of Canada fights for the ball with Enrico Duenas of Salvador during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium
30 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 19: Francisco Figueroa #08 of Canada fights for the ball with Enrico DueÃ±as #15 of Salvador during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Sebastian Cordova of Mexico fights for the ball with Randall Leal of Costa Rica during the match between Costa Rica and Mexico as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium
30 Mar 2021
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO – MARCH 21: SebastiÃ¡n CÃ³rdova #17 of MÃ©xico fights for the ball with Randall Leal #10 of Costa Rica during the match between Costa Rica and Mexicio as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Dominican Republic in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier
19 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 18: Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the match between Mexico and Dominican Republic as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Cristopher Melandez of Honduras fights for the ball with Jonathan Lewis of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium
28 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Cristopher MelÃ©ndez #05 of Honduras fights for the ball with Jonathan Lewis #07 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Kervin Arriaga #15 of Honduras (R) and Ballou Tabla #11 of Canada during their Tokyo 2020 qualifier
26 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 25: Kervin Arriaga #15 of Honduras fights for the ball with Ballou Tabla #11 of Canada during the match between Honduras v Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Justen Glad of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium
28 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: JosÃ© Reyes #07 of Honduras fights for the ball with Justen Glad #04 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates
29 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Honduras players react after their Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Canada
26 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 25: Players of Honduras react after the match between Honduras v Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Jesus Ferreira of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium
28 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: JosÃ© Reyes #07 of Honduras fights for the ball with JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Honduras v USA – 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Semifinals
28 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Edwin RodrÃguez#08 of Honduras fights for the ball with JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Mexico v Canada – 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Semifinals
29 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA and Kevin Chamorro goalkeeper #13 of Costa Rica during the Tokyo 2020 country
19 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 18: JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States fights for the ball with Kevin Chamorro goalkeeper #13 of Costa Rica during the match between USA and Costa Rica as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
-
Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against USA in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier
25 Mar 2021
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MARCH 24: Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between Mexico and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
How they punched their tickets
Mexico in cruise control
El Tri set the tone early in the competition. Sebastian Cordova scored a hat-trick in their opening 4-1 win over tournament debutants Dominican Republic.
Jaime Lozano’s side followed that up by keeping a clean sheet and putting in a stylish 3-0 victory against Costa Rica. Their determination to succeed was highlighted by a 1-0 triumph over rivals USA in the group closer with a place in the semi-final already confirmed before the whistle. Finally, they won when the pressure was ramped up and when it mattered most, scoring two second-half goals against a strong Canada side.
- The stat: Mexico are record winners in Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament history with eight championships to their name.
Honduras make it four on the trot
Not even Mexico can say they’ve been to four consecutive Men’s Olympic Football Tournaments. Honduras have now represented the region at Beijing 2008, when they were regional champions en route to China PR, London 2012, when they finished as quarter-finalists and at Rio 2016, where they went all the way to the semi-finals. Will we see Los Catrachos in the Tokyo 2020 decider at International Stadium Yokohama on 7 August?
- The stat: Having failed to qualify at all until Sydney 2000, Honduras have now only missed out on the final Olympic competition once since then, at Athens 2004.
Tournament awards
- Best player: Alexis Vega (Mexico)
- Top goalscorer: Sebastian Cordova – 4 goals (Mexico)
- Best goalkeeper: Alex Barrios (Honduras)