Digital Ecosystem and Academy for African Women in STEM launched

According to the UN report, the COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries.

The educational access and retention for African youth, especially African women, gravely reflects the inequities of underdevelopment, racism, and sexism.



Yielding Accomplished African Women (Yaa W.) is launching Africa’s largest digital ecosystem and academy for African women in STEM on 06th of March, 2021.

Yielding Accomplished African Women is Africa’s premier nonprofit committed to digitizing out and developing Africa’s best talent with a focus on women.

Their ecosystem is the largest community of African female leaders in finance, machine learning/AI and software engineering.

The uniqueness of Yaa W’s model lies in the infusion of the “essence of Africa”, “digital skills” and “intersectionality” built into the fabric of the organization.

The online academy will allow for more African women to tap into a support system, STEM courses, professional development masterclasses, and on-demand virtual content, individualised mentorship programs mostly for the paid members.

For a limited time, African women across the continent can enjoy a free trial at: bit.ly/YAAW-MightyNetworks

The academy has been developed and designed by top technical experts to educate and embolden African women to successfully navigate their tech and finance careers; a community-driven organization that provides African women with empowerment, knowledge and active collaboration through skill training, conferences and professional STEM sorority chapters.

Their unique academy model will give companies access to a robust pool of untapped diverse talent globally. Currently, 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, and, by 2030, will be home to more than one-quarter of the world’s total under-25 population.

Yaa W. is the vessel that will unleash new economic possibilities globally by nurturing future labour markets. Currently they are reaching in 12 countries and 50 markets, the virtual platform provides efficient scalability for this blooming NGO.

Yaa W has placed hundreds of women at Fortune 50 companies to startups, including: Bank of America, Infoview Technologies, Goldman Sachs, EY, Ecobank, Unilever and more. Simultaneously, nurturing dynamic entrepreneurs and AI research communities.

For further suggestions, questions, comments please contact:

Yielding accomplished African Women at yaaw.234@gmail.com or visit https://www.accomplishedafricanwomen.org

