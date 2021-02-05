Davido’s FEM Still Tops Charts On Apple Music

Nigerian singer, Davido continues to prove himself a hit maker and his latest release, FEM is yet another reason to believe he is one Nigerian artist, who knows his onions. Fem has been topping most Nigerian music charts and doing well in the international scale too.

A visit to Apple music site shows that FEM remains the most played song in Nigeria till date since its release which was three weeks ago, coming not far behind is Damages by Teams, Zoom by Cheque, Way Too Big by Burna Boy,Panic by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah, and Wizkid’s No Stress on the sixth position on the chart.

Davido is currently number one on the streaming app.Recall that on September 10,2020,the Nigerian music star’s FEM music video surpassed five million views within the first week of release thereby surpassing his previous record with Blow My Mind.

According to Nigeria’s premier charting system, turntable charts, FEM has since shattered a number of records. First, it became the song that topped all its charts including top streaming charts, top airplay charts, top TV airplay charts, top thriller charts, top iTunes charts and top Shazam charts.

On You Tube, Davido also has more than 1.02 million unique views from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the FEM crooner has released an official statement announcing that Lil Fresh was no longer a part of DMW family following the allegations of domestic violence against him.

Sourced From Nigerian Music