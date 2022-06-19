Davido’s baby mamas celebrate singer on Father’s Day

Superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Sunday received Father’s Day wishes from the mothers of his children.

In commemoration of this year’s celebration, Chioma Rowland, mother of Davido’s youngest child and only son, Ifeanyi, hailed the singer.

On her Instagram page, the chef shared a video of her son and his father as she wished Davido a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy @davido. God bless you for us,” Chioma captioned the video.

Another baby mama, Amanda, who shares a daughter, Hailey, with Davido also celebrated the singer on her Instagram story.

Sharing a picture of her daughter and Davido, she wrote a short prayer for the superstar.

She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, papa Hailey. May God give you great health and long life @davido.”

The singer reposted both wishes on his Instagram story.

Davido’s first daughter, Imade, via her Instagram page, also celebrated her father.

With pictures of Imade and Davido, the post read, “Happy Father’s Day, daddy. God’s blessings always.”

Reposting the wish on his Instagram story, Davido wrote, “Love you, my beautiful child.”

Davido has always shown up for his three kids and has publicly declared his love for them.

In March, the singer expressed his obsession with his children.

The superstar revealed this in a tweet where he simply wrote, “I’m obsessed with my children.”

Davido has always flaunted his three children (Imade, Hailey, and Ifeanyi) on his social media pages and they were also present at his London concert at O2 Arena in March.

