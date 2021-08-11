You are here
Davido ranked 53rd on Instagram rich list

Published 11 August 2021

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has been ranked 53rd in the 2021 Instagram rich list.

According to Hopper HQ, the singer’s Instagram account which has 20,408,979 followers has a cost per post worth $128,300(N52,805,714.00).

Other Nigerians on the list include singer Yemi Alade, 67th (N36,260,198.00); actress Funke Akindele Bello, 70th (N34,408,088.00); singer Tiwa Savage, 74th (N32,350,188.00) and singer Wizkid, 79th (N31,691,660.00).

Topping the list is Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 295,984,958 followers and a cost per post worth $1,604,000.

The Guardian reports that the Portuguese is able to command $1.6m (£1.2m) to endorse a product on social media.

He’s followed by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson whose cost per post is placed at $1,523,000.

