Davido more useful than Buhari – Reno Omokri slams Nigerians attacking singer over new Lamborghini
Reno Omokri has lambasted Nigerians calling out wealthy
singer, Davido, for acquiring a new Lamborghini for himself.
Davido had on Tuesday asked Nigerians to pray for the
country as he complained about the amount he paid to clear his new Lamborghini.
Some social media users pounced on the artist, slamming him
for making such an acquisition in the face of the untold hardship Nigerians are
going through.
But defending the singer, who responded by promising to
share N20 million among Nigerian youths with good business ideas, Reno Omokri
stated that Davido has been more useful to the country than President Muhammadu
Buhari.
President Buhari, who is the
minister of Petroleum, is currently in the United Kingdom, while the country
battles fuel scarcity and nationwide blackout due to the collapse of the
national grid.
Just last evening, a spokesperson to the President, Garba
Shehu, released a statement where he said that Buhari sent a message to
Nigerians from London regarding the shortage of petrol and electricity in the
country.
The President was said to have apologized and expressed
sincere regrets for the inconvenience caused to citizens of the country
following a prolonged shortage of petroleum products.
And Omokri noted that Davido has always been there for
Nigerians, wondering why he should come under fire for purchasing his choice
car with his money, not stolen funds.
Omokri tweeted, “Rather surprised at the hard knocks Davido
got over the Lamborghini he bought with HIS OWN MONEY. I’d have thought if
there were hard knocks, it would be reserved for General Buhari, who bought a
₦280 million Mercedes-Maybach with YOUR MONEY, yet refused to perform.
“Shame on those Nigerians who left a failed government that
hides ordinary #COVID19 palliative noodles from the masses, only to badmouth an
under 30-year-old Davido, who has shown more love to needy Nigerians than the
government.
“Buhari is not in Nigeria as fuel scarcity cripples the
nation-you don’t complain. Repentant Boko Haram had a graduation party
yesterday as ASUU is on strike- you don’t complain. Davido used HIS OWN MONEY
to buy a Lamborghini- you complain.
“During #EndSARS, who killed Nigerians? Buhari. Who
protested with Nigerians? Davido. In fact, he was invited to force headquarters
for questioning. Davido is more useful to Nigeria than Buhari. Yet, you left
the Nigerian government to attack Davido.
“After donating ₦250 million to orphanages, Davido deserves
to spend HIS MONEY on a Lambo. He’s also earned the right to complain about the
high cost of clearing it, especially when he has singularly done more for
charity than the government collecting the clearance.”