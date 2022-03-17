Davido more useful than Buhari – Reno Omokri slams Nigerians attacking singer over new Lamborghini

Reno Omokri has lambasted Nigerians calling out wealthy singer, Davido, for acquiring a new Lamborghini for himself. Davido had on T…

Reno Omokri has lambasted Nigerians calling out wealthy

singer, Davido, for acquiring a new Lamborghini for himself.

Davido had on Tuesday asked Nigerians to pray for the

country as he complained about the amount he paid to clear his new Lamborghini.

Some social media users pounced on the artist, slamming him

for making such an acquisition in the face of the untold hardship Nigerians are

going through.

But defending the singer, who responded by promising to

share N20 million among Nigerian youths with good business ideas, Reno Omokri

stated that Davido has been more useful to the country than President Muhammadu

Buhari.

President Buhari, who is the

minister of Petroleum, is currently in the United Kingdom, while the country

battles fuel scarcity and nationwide blackout due to the collapse of the

national grid.

Just last evening, a spokesperson to the President, Garba

Shehu, released a statement where he said that Buhari sent a message to

Nigerians from London regarding the shortage of petrol and electricity in the

country.

The President was said to have apologized and expressed

sincere regrets for the inconvenience caused to citizens of the country

following a prolonged shortage of petroleum products.

And Omokri noted that Davido has always been there for

Nigerians, wondering why he should come under fire for purchasing his choice

car with his money, not stolen funds.

Omokri tweeted, “Rather surprised at the hard knocks Davido

got over the Lamborghini he bought with HIS OWN MONEY. I’d have thought if

there were hard knocks, it would be reserved for General Buhari, who bought a

₦280 million Mercedes-Maybach with YOUR MONEY, yet refused to perform.

“Shame on those Nigerians who left a failed government that

hides ordinary #COVID19 palliative noodles from the masses, only to badmouth an

under 30-year-old Davido, who has shown more love to needy Nigerians than the

government.

“Buhari is not in Nigeria as fuel scarcity cripples the

nation-you don’t complain. Repentant Boko Haram had a graduation party

yesterday as ASUU is on strike- you don’t complain. Davido used HIS OWN MONEY

to buy a Lamborghini- you complain.

“During #EndSARS, who killed Nigerians? Buhari. Who

protested with Nigerians? Davido. In fact, he was invited to force headquarters

for questioning. Davido is more useful to Nigeria than Buhari. Yet, you left

the Nigerian government to attack Davido.

“After donating ₦250 million to orphanages, Davido deserves

to spend HIS MONEY on a Lambo. He’s also earned the right to complain about the

high cost of clearing it, especially when he has singularly done more for

charity than the government collecting the clearance.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music