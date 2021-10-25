Davido, Chioma spotted together for first time since rumoured breakup





Adeniyi Oluwalonimi

Nigerian music star, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland have been spotted together for the first time since their rumoured split last year.





The celebrity power couple were spotted together at a birthday party organised for their son, Ifeanyi over the weekend.

Despite the obvious tension on social media, Davido and Chioma tried as much to keep up appearance for their son on his birthday.

Tiwa Savage, who is embroiled in a leaked explicit video scandal, and her son, Jam Jam were also present for the party.









Sourced From Nigerian Music