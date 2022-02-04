Dallas Police uses Nigerian song “You wanna chill with the big boys” to advertise for new recruits

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has advertised for new recruits using a popular song by Nigerian artists.

In a video shared to the Department’s page, two Dallas Police officers are seen dancing to Goya Menor and Nektunez’ “You wanna chill with the big boys”.

The police officers asked young men and women who want to “chill with the big boys” to join the department as they are hiring.

“We are hiring. Join DPD today,” the department captioned the video.

Watch below:

(Visited 47 times, 5 visits today)