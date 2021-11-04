Daddy Freeze mocks singer Yinka Alaseyori over Lagos collapsed building

On-Air-Personality and leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, has mocked gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori, for attending a praise and worship session on the 21-storey building that recently collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Many months ago, the owner of the building, Femi Osinbona, organised a praise and prayer session on the property.

Alaseyori was invited and she led a praise and worship session there.

Shortly after the building collapsed on Monday, a video of Alaseyori singing on the property surfaced online.

Some of her fans thought she was one of the casualties in the unfortunate incident, but she then took to her Instagram page to debunk the claim.

She wrote: “I have seen a few tags on the video of my last visit to the collapsed Ikoyi building and some DM’s inquiring about my safety.

“Please note that the video is not recent and I wasn’t there at the time of the unfortunate incident.

“I can’t reply all the messages hence the need to make this post but I very well do appreciate your concerns.

“My heart is with everyone right now even if you don’t know anyone there every life is important.

“As the rescue team continues to make effort to save more lives, let’s pray along.”

Responding to her statement, DaddyFreeze wrote: “Should you be on the site of an uncompleted building praying, singing and dancing with no safety hat, goggles or shoes? Stop endangering your lives!

“Construction sites are not venues for prayers.

“With all the prayers did the building still not collapse?? God cannot be mocked.”

