Colombians dance, perform music during Carnival of Blacks and Whites

1 hour ago

The Black and White Carnival is one of Colombia’s most symbolic festivals, reflecting the cultural traditions of the region. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009, it brings together foreign tourists and people from all over Colombia every year. The origins of this celebration go back to those organised by the indigenous groups of this region to thank them for their good harvests. Gradually, they borrowed elements from Spanish and African fairs and festivals, due to the close contact they had with these cultures. This event is considered to be the only carnival with purely indigenous roots, resulting from the mixture of cultural influences that occurred after Colombia’s independence. Today, the Pasto Carnival adopts a wide variety of elements, such as music, painting, gastronomy and floats with huge sculptures.

