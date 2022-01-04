Alleged arsonist appears in court in South Africa

The alleged arsonist behind the fire that ravaged South Africa’s parliament complex last Sunday appeared briefly in court this Tuesday.

The Cape Town Magistrates Court charged the suspect, a 49-year old, for arson. The hearing is now adjourned to January 11th.

The fire started at the early hours of Sunday morning and was brought under control on Monday.

Strong winds, however, reignited the flames leaving firefighters battling the blaze late into the night.

The flames destroyed the chamber where MPs normally sit. The fire started in the old part of the parliament complex before spreading to the modern part.

