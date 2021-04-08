Cheque returns with new single ‘History’ featuring Fireboy DML

Singer-rapper Superboy Cheque hit the mainstream recognition with carefree single Zoom in 2019, off his sophomore project Razor. Much was the impact of the song that it received a Davido and Wale remix. Signed to Phyno’s record label Penthauz Music, Cheque has been building momentum with single after single, even jumping on the Kizz Daniel #FuckYouChallenge.

Now, he’s collaborated with Fireboy DML for History, his first song of 2021. Produced by talented beatmaker Andyr, History finds a way of accommodating the sonic styles of both artistes without being overstuffed. ”Me and you we got history, when I’m gone you go miss me,” Cheque sings about a past love. But there’s also a theme about being focused on the grind and forging your own path.

For Cheque, this is music. And we all want to see him prosper, Listen to History below.

[embedded content][embedded content]

When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.

Sourced From Nigerian Music