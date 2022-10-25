Chad mourns victims of protests demanding a return to civilian rule

– Advertisement –





A seven day of mourning has been declared in Chad for the atleast 50 people who were killed in protests demanding the return to civilian rule.

Chadian military leader General Mahamat Idriss Déby who declared the national mourning has blamed external forces for the protests.

Chad’s opposition called for peaceful protests last Thursday to mark the date when the military had promised to hand over power.

The protesters were repressed by the security forces resulting in the deaths that were recorded.

The United Nations said it “deplored the lethal use of force” and called for an investigation into reports of human rights violations.

– Advertisement –



The African Union and the European Union have also condemned the repression of the protests.

Deadly clashes between police and demonstrators erupted in 🇹🇩 #Chad on Thursday, claiming at least 50 lives. The #UN condemned the lethal use of force against the protesters and demanded a probe be launched.#EyeOnAfrica pic.twitter.com/KNphu5yxN1 — Eye on Africa – France 24 (@EyeOnAfricaF24) October 21, 2022

President Déby was originally intended to step down, but a meeting earlier this month extended his rule for another two years.

He was named president by the military in 2021 following the death of his father, Idriss Déby Itno, who had been in power since 1990.

On Monday, Gen Déby said in a televised speech that the protests were a “well-prepared insurrection” that had the “support of foreign powers”, which he failed to mention.

– Advertisement –





“These were not simple demonstrations that were brought under control but a real, carefully orchestrated insurgency to create chaos in the country,” Déby said.

According to Déby “External actors have provided arms and money to opportunistic Chadians who have not hesitated for a moment to destroy our country to satisfy their personal interests and foreign agendas. Even today, Chadian actors have sought the support of foreign powers to pressure and blackmail me so that they can accede to power.”

Derby has called for national unity for the sake of peace in the country.

“I will not accept that the nation be divided, the country fragmented and our unity mortgaged. I will use all legal means at my disposal to prevent these projects that are harmful to our country,” he said.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds