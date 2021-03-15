What: Canada-Africa Clean Growth Symposium Who: The governments of Canada, Ethiopia and Senegal( organisers), with the participation of the African Development Bank and other international organizations When: 15 March 2021, 11:30-3:15 GMT; 16 March 2021, 11:00-14:50 GMT; 17 March 2021, 11:00-14:40 GMT Where: Virtual; Click here to register

The Governments of Canada, Ethiopia and Senegal will co-host the Canada-Africa Clean Growth Symposium from 15 March through 17 March 2021. The Symposium is a virtual event that will bring together economic and business leaders from the public and private sectors from Canada and sub-Saharan Africa to explore innovative ways to grow economies while reducing emissions and building resilience to climate change.

The African Development Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth, Kevin Kanina Kariuki, will make opening remarks on 15 March. On the sidelines of the symposium, African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina will make a joint statement with Karina Gould, Canada’s Minister for International Development on 17 March.

Click here for more information.

