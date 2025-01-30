CALL FOR AN END TO THE TERRORIST VIOLENCE IN THE DRC

This statement is issued by the New African Charter International (NACI) in light of the ongoing brutal and fratricidal war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is reported that on Tuesday 29th January, 2025 all the civilised citizens of the world were horrified by attacks launched by the rebel March 23 (M23) Movement against the Armed Forces of the DRC and United Nations Peace Keepers in the city of Goma, in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. NACI therefore would like to condemn the ongoing violence in the African-resource- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Equally so, the New African Charter International condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly violent attacks on Government forces and United Nations Peace Keepers in the city of Goma, in the DRC. These heinous and despicable acts have been perpetrated by a United Nations designated terrorist outfit that has total disregard for the lives of civilians, humanitarian workers, Government officials, and the international community. Reports say the UN designated terrorist M23 rebel Movement deliberately targeted UN Peace Keepers in Eastern DRC. The recent terrible attacks killed many innocent and unarmed civilians, and left hospitals struggling to deal with the growing number of war casualties, according to reports.

The United Nations has blamed Rwanda of throwing its weight behind the terrorist M23 Movement. While we express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the violent attacks, NACI stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the DRC in its fight against terrorism. NACI has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we urge concerted action by the international community to defeat the M23 terrorist Movement in the DRC.

NACI urges the international community to take all necessary measures to defend the DRC and its population against the M23 terrorism. We equally call upon the neighbouring African countries not to allow any of their territories be used as recruiting, training and launching pads against the sister DRC. In particular, we demand that all those supporting the M23 terrorism to stop their heinous activities, and also, to dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits on their territories, to launch attacks in the DRC and other African countries.

We conclude this statement by expressing our sincere condolences to the family members of those UN Peace Keepers and DRC government forces and officials who have made the supreme sacrifice.

Our prayer is that God Almighty admit those victims, and give their families the fortitude to bear the irrecoverable losses, grant the injured quick recovery and protect Africans everywhere on the continent and the world from the evil acts of terrorism, racism and, heinous crime and crime against humanity.

Africa must live!

Africa must unite!!

Africa for Africans!!!

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and co-founder

The New African Charter International (NACI)

Share this: Facebook

X

