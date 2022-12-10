Burna Boy shares new documentary focusing on pollution and poverty in Nigeria

Burna Boy has released a mini-documentary depicting the pollution and poverty that is effecting his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Out now, Whiskey is a 16-minute-long video that features conversations between locals on how crude oil waste has polluted the city’s water, and it’s detrimental effects on the health of local people.

Made in partnership with Nigerian charity Reach Every Available Communal Household (R.E.A.C.H), all profits made from the documentary will be used to help the community of Port Harcourt with clean water, food, medication and more.

In a screening of Whiskey last night, Burna Boy said: “Everything was a lot worse than the way I left it. The air was fully polluted, everything would be black when you wake up, even the cars. It’s really what you see in the documentary.

“This is real life, everyday life for my people. I feel like we’ll make songs about everything else, so why not make songs about what’s really going on and what’s really affecting the people in real time. That’s what the song ‘Whiskey’ is. I hope it does its job and creates the necessary awareness and some type of change comes from this. If you don’t know, now you know.”

According to a press release, Burna Boy got into making music after writing his first song up a tree house built on the pipelines in Port Harcourt.

Now the artist has gone onto win a GRAMMY for Best Global Music Album and only last month win two awards at The MOBOs.

Watch the mini-documentary Whiskey below.