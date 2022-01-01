Burna Boy Reacts To Shatta Wale’s Rants About Nigerian Artists

Burna Boy Responds To Clash With Shatta Wale

The Grammy winner finally responds to Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale’s recent rants.

Remember how Shatta Wale slammed Nigerian artists during a concert and made a slew of derogatory remarks about them?

The singer took his dissatisfaction to Twitter, where he wrote long posts mocking the importance of Nigerian musicians in the African entertainment industry.

In response to these hostile statements, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story to condemn any attempt to divide African nations.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy Warns Fans To Refrain From Jumping On Stage

He also challenged Shatta Wale or anyone else who has a personal beef with him to a one-on-one brawl, which he promised he would settle later.

In his words:

“Pushing this Agenda of separation between our beautiful African Nations is a grave disservice to the Generations coming after us.

It goes against everything I stand for as a Man and as an unapologetic pan Africanist.

Therefore if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me, I’m still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after.

The same way i have always been, nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music