Burna Boy Announces Seventh Album ‘I Told Them…’, Shares New Song Big 7

Burna Boy has shared details of his seventh album.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘Love, Damini’ is called ‘I Told Them…’ and will arrive on August 25 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

Alongside the news, the Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star has revealed an album trailer and a new single, Big 7. Head below to watch the accompanying star-studded video directed by Benny Bloom, featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia and actor Shameik Moore.

“Big 7 is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” said Burna Boy. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

Uplifting with upbeat melodies and trap beats, it follows the singer’s June single Sittin’ On Top Of The World featuring 21 Savage. Press play below.

Earlier in July, he performed at New York’s Citi Field, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US. In June, he became the first African artist to headline a stadium in the UK with a gig at London’s 60,000-capacity Stadium Olympic Park.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

