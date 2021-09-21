Burkina Faso: Strongman Iron Biby given heroic welcome

Cheick Ahmed Al-Hassan Sanou, known as Iron Biby, was welcomed this Monday, September 20 at the international airport of Ouagadougou as a national champion, in a real popular fervor.

Members of the National Union of Stallion supporters (UNSE) and many other fans of the strongest man in the world, wearing T-shirts with words of recognition for his achievements, have made a point of welcoming the hero, the same one who has just raised the national colors in Scotland, specifically in Glasgow.

Trumpets, big drums, drums, songs, etc.. All the arsenal of joy was put to contribution to celebrate the return of the recordman of the Log Lift at home. It is an electric atmosphere that reigned at the reception of the native of Bobo-Dioulasso, thus testifying, all the recognition of the Nation to his son.

“Iron Biby is my brother, he is a Burkinabè. He has really honored the country and we are very proud of him, that’s why we are here to give him this warm welcome that he richly deserves” said Mamadou Koné, a fan of the Burkinabe athlete.

Expected at 7 pm (local time), it is finally at about 8:30 pm that the record holder in lifting logs, was presented to his fans who were burning with impatience to see him. At his sight, the public, hysterical, chanted, without restraint, his name accompanied by all the possible qualifiers: “the King, the Big Boss, the national pride” etc.

Face crossed by a big smile, trophy in hand, and by his side, the Burkinabe minister in charge of sports, Dominique Nana, Iron Biby said he was “touched” by the warm welcome that the public gave him and thus expressed his gratitude.

“After the departure of my father (recent death of his father, editor’s note), I wanted to honor him and honor Burkina Faso. I still hurt, but I do my best to continue to honor him. I dedicate this trophy to him, as well as to all Burkinabè,” the world record holder of the Log Lift said.

“Since 2018, I was looking to beat this record, now it’s done and I will do my best to put this record at another level to make it even more difficult to beat” he added.

He also thanked the Minister Dominique Nana, for his support and his multiple messages of encouragement.

The minister, for his part, congratulated the world champion for his performance and reiterated all the support and accompaniment of his department.

Dominique Nana also praised the merits of a “courageous and patriotic man who is the pride of Burkina, beyond the national borders”.

Cheick Ahmed Al-Hassan Sanou, known as Iron Biby has also received the congratulations of the President of Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Sourced from Africanews