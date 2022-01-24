Burkina Faso: Military seizes power ousting President Kaboré

– Advertisement –





The military in Burkina Faso has carried out a coup seizing power and ousting President Roch Kaboré.

The coup leaders announced the takeover on Monday saying on state television that both the government and parliament have been dissolved.

Mr Kaboré’s whereabouts are unclear, but an officer said that all those detained were in a secure location.

President Roch Kabore was reportedly detained by soldiers on Monday after executing what was said to be a mutiny over the weekend.

There were earlier assurances from the government that there was no coup d’etat in the West African country contrary to reports.

Gunfire had been heard overnight near the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou.

President Kabore was reportedly detained at a military camp by the mutinying soldiers. Soldiers then surrounded the state television headquarters.

The ruling People’s Movement for Progress (PMP) party had said that both Mr Kaboré and a government minister survived an assassination attempt.

The ousted president had earlier in a statement on his twitter account called for dialogue to resolve the political crisis in the country.

Notre Nation vit des moments difficiles.

Nous devons en ce moment précis sauvegarder nos acquis démocratiques.

J’invite ceux qui ont pris les armes à les déposer dans l’intérêt Supérieur de la Nation.

C’est par le dialogue et l’écoute que nous devons régler nos contradictions.RK — Roch KABORE (@rochkaborepf) January 24, 2022

But the army has justified its takeover citing the worsening security situation and Mr Kabore’s alleged inability to unite the nation.

The statement was issued in the name of a group called the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR, its French acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore’s post today,” it said.

Source: Africafeeds.com

