British envoy hails Electoral Act, says Nigerian politics fascinating

The outgoing British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says she has enjoyed her time in Nigeria, noting that she found the country’s politics fascinating.

Laing also commended the Nigerian parliament for for passing various remarkable laws, especially the Electoral Act 2023.

The envoy spoke during her visit on Tuesday to both the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

While fielding questions from journalists after meeting with the Senate President, Laing said despite the contestation over the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll, the process was fascinating and portended bright future for Nigeria.

The UK envoy said, “I made very good friends; I love Nigerian music a lot; the culture here is so rich. Secondly, the politics in Nigeria is so fascinating.

“I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Yes, a bit of setbacks, but overall, I see this as positive and Nigeria should be proud but with a remarkable difference when I came in 2019.”

While noting that “Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa,” Laing reiterated that “The world watches your progress to democracy.”

She added that, “Though there were some disappointments in the last election, overall, every Nigerian should be proud because since 1999 Nigeria has been on the right track as far as participatory democracy is concerned.

“The election here is very different and fascinating as you are moving to a three-party system or maybe even four. I think Nigerians as well should realise that their votes count.”

Aside election, the British envoy also saluted Nigerians for being resilient at all times, in face of difficulties.

She stated, “There had been some tough times. We had COVID-19, and insecurity has got a lot more since I was here. Nigerian people are incredibly resilient. I remain very optimistic about Nigeria’s future. So it’s been a very wonderful tour and very sad to be going.”

Earlier at the courtesy visit, the Senate President commended the British envoy for her positive disposition to the country.

He tasked her to help strengthen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Britain.

“Nigeria and Britain have come a long way very cordial and diplomatic relations over the years, the tradition we believe, high rated diplomat like you, can help to Foster and strengthening,” Lawam said.

During her meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Laing commended the parliament for passing various remarkable laws, especially the Electoral Act 2023.

According to her, one of the bills that the British High Commission contributed to was the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Gbajabiamila, in his response, commended Laing for her selfless service and collaborative efforts with the Nigerian parliament during her five-year assignment in the country.

Gbajabiamila partly said, “We will miss you, Nigeria will miss you, and the parliament will miss you.”

