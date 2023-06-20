Breakfast Chat with 2baba celebrates milestones in music, philanthropy

Fans, celebrities, and iconic figures gathered to celebrate legendary Nigerian musician, 2Baba, in a special event titled “Breakfast Chat with 2baba.” The event took place on Monday, 19th June 2023, at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the music industry, 2Baba, also known as 2face Idibia, rose to fame as the frontman of Plantashun Boiz in 1999. With his solo debut album “Face 2 Face” released in 2004, he solidified his status as a bona-fide star and emerged as a leader of the emerging music industry in Nigeria.

Over the years, 2Baba has released several classic albums, achieved record-breaking sales, and earned numerous local and international awards. However, his commitment to humanity has been equally remarkable. From 2009 to 2023, he has dedicated himself to impactful endeavors that have left an indelible mark on society.

The Breakfast Chat event served as a tribute to the many milestones in 2Baba’s illustrious career. It also shone a spotlight on the influential “Vote Not Fight” campaign, which promotes peaceful elections, and highlighted the important new chapters in his ongoing selfless service to God, country, and humanity. Project partners, NDI represented by Senior Resident Director, Kelley Jones commended 2Baba for his enormous investment in social impact.

During the event, in a one-on-one discourse with global thought leader and futurist, Olakunle Soriyan, 2Baba shared insights into his journey, his philanthropic work, and his vision for the future, saying.

“Through the course of the last fifteen years, I have as an individual or through The 2Baba Foundation devoted a tremendous amount of time, effort and resources to supporting various causes that promote the well-being of our country and the welfare of our people.

From the Guinea-worm Eradication Program to NAFDAC’s war against fake or substandard food and drug products; from the Net Nation anti-malaria campaign to C.E.C.P’s Cancer Awareness and Fundraising efforts; from disaster relief work with Red Cross of Nigeria to IDP intervention efforts with UNHCR and then to multiple One Voice Nigeria projects with Enough is Enough, Nigeria; I have been blessed to be in a position to make a modest contribution and lend a hand to fellow human beings in need, raise a voice on behalf of those who need to be heard and build a nation where the government is responsible and the people are a priority.”

Attendees were inspired by his passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference. Senior Program Officer, National Democratic Institute (NDI), Bem Aga; Award-winning rapper, Music Executive, and Humanitarian, MI Abaga, Chairman, Media (PMAN), Michael Ugochukwu Stephens (Ruggedman); Lagos State Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Kunle Lasisi; and Vice President, Africa, Def Jam, Larry Gaga were some of the most prominent guests in attendance.

Member, Board of Trustee, 2Baba Foundation, Edi Lawani gave the vote of thanks as the breakfast drew to a close. It is evident that 2Baba’s legacy extends far beyond his musical achievements. His dedication to social causes and his ability to unite people through his art will continue to inspire generations to come.

Sourced From Nigerian Music