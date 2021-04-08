Brahimi stars in Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

Welcome to the third episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Magazine Show, coming to YouTube every month.

This month, we look back on the 2021 Qatar Cup final, which saw Sabri Lamouchi’s Al Duhail come up against Xavi’s Al Saad.

We also discover the golf course just a stone’s throw from a Qatar 2022 stadium, reflect on the growth of women’s sports in Qatar and meet the Spanish chef who has a taste for football.

And we hear from Al Rayyan SC captain Yacine Brahimi on his hopes of Algeria making a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014.

