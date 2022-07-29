Beyonce releases highly anticipated album “Renaissance”

Beyonce released her highly anticipated album “Renaissance” Friday, July 29, 2022, sending the music world into joyful chaos. It’s her first release since the critically acclaimed “Lemonade.”

“Six years ago Beyoncé released ‘Lemonade,’ which was a very raw, emotional album. And, you know, it was kind of fueled by betrayal and processing hurt. And, you know, obviously, it’s been a long time since then, but this album is emotional in a totally opposite direction where it’s just completely euphoric,” said Billboard’s senior director of music, Jason Lipshutz. “It’s not really an album full of like immediate singles or with one single message, but I think it’s so powerful and kind of its recognition of self-worth, self-love and just what the dance floor can do to kind of make someone feel whole.”

Although the 16-track album is mainly featureless, there are contributions from reggae artist Beam, as well as Grace Jones and Tems.

“Beyonce is still the queen,” said Lipshutz. “Every single artist is trying to figure out, OK, when is it appropriate to make a post-pandemic dance album? And, you know, I think that for Beyonce, it really isn’t about the timing of things opening back up or anything like that. I think it’s about where she’s at personally, which is a very powerful place. Like I think that she’s at a place in her life, in her career, where she has nothing to prove and it’s time to celebrate the achievements of yesterday and the achievements of today as a wife, as a mother, as kind of a cultural icon.”

“Renaissance’ is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

Sourced from Africanews