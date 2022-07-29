Nigeria, Spain To Organize Music Festival For Young Musicians

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria have announced the plan to jointly organize a music festival, to be held in Lagos or Abuja, for budding Nigerian Musicians.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Spanish Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Juan Ignacio Sell, announced the plan in Abuja on Thursday when the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the Minister.

They said the festival would give young Nigerian musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents, and that those who excel at the festival would be invited to music festivals in Spain to give them exposure and a platform to showcase their talents

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for proposing the music festival, saying: ”we welcome this proposal with both hands.”

He expressed the hope that the festival could be held as early as December 2022.

Alhaji Mohammed said Nigeria and Spain share diversity and creativity, adding that he looks forward to deepening relations with Spain in the area of culture, tourism and creative industry.

He also thanked the Ambassador for the plan by the Spanish Embassy to endow a Chair in Spanish language at the University of Lagos, from next year, with a view to encouraging the teaching of Spanish language in Nigeria.

”We hope this will be followed up by the opening of Spanish Cultural Centres in Nigeria. We are starting right and this is one of the ways of concretizing the agreements we signed in Spain during the state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari in May,” the Minister said.

Earlier, the Ambassador had said Nigeria and Spain enjoy strong relations but noted the need to grow and extend the relations to other fields.

”Cultural relations is a very relevant part of our bilateral relations. Strengthening it will help bring our countries and peoples

even closer,” he said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music