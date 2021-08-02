Beg Davido not to sack me, aide appeals to Nigerians

Isreal Afeare, a personal logistics manager to Davido, has called on Nigerians to beg the music star not to sack him after he was earlier …

Isreal Afeare, a personal logistics manager to Davido, has

called on Nigerians to beg the music star not to sack him after he was earlier

suspended.

The spotlight recently beamed on Afeare after his comment on

the ordeal of Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

Kyari had come under fire after Hushpuppi, the socialite

arrested for cyber fraud in Dubai last year, claimed he bribed the

top detective to arrest Chibuzo, his co-fraudster and rival.

Although Kyari dismissed the allegations, an

investigation by the FBI claimed the senior police officer collaborated with

Hushpuppi to facilitate the arrest of Chibuzo.

Amid the ongoing drama, Afeare had thrown his weight behind

the embattled top detective in an Instagram post.

In the now-deleted post, the ‘FEM’ singer’s aide had argued

that Kyari “is a clean cop”, citing his heroics in the fight against crime in

the past.

“I am fully standing with @abba Kyari. The man is a clean

cop. He has fully tried and still trying in aspects of fighting wild armed

robbers and kidnappers. Kindly tell me who’s a saint in dis or Nigeria,” he had

said.

But his stance on the case had generated heated backlash

while Davido was said to have suspended him.

In a post via his Instastories on Monday, Afeare appealed with

Nigerians not to worsen his plight by advocating his sack.

He apologised for his remark, adding that he did not know

the gravity of his action until Ubi Franklin, Nigerian media executive, called

to discuss it with him.

“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga, not to sack

me, through his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of

pressurising him to send me off (sic),” he wrote.

“What would be you

people’s gains, after good nine years? I never knew of the gravity of my

actions, until Ubi Franklin personally called to tell me. I’m very sorry sir.”

