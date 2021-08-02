Beg Davido not to sack me, aide appeals to Nigerians
Isreal Afeare, a personal logistics manager to Davido, has called on Nigerians to beg the music star not to sack him after he was earlier …
The spotlight recently beamed on Afeare after his comment on
the ordeal of Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).
Kyari had come under fire after Hushpuppi, the socialite
arrested for cyber fraud in Dubai last year, claimed he bribed the
top detective to arrest Chibuzo, his co-fraudster and rival.
Although Kyari dismissed the allegations, an
investigation by the FBI claimed the senior police officer collaborated with
Hushpuppi to facilitate the arrest of Chibuzo.
Amid the ongoing drama, Afeare had thrown his weight behind
the embattled top detective in an Instagram post.
In the now-deleted post, the ‘FEM’ singer’s aide had argued
that Kyari “is a clean cop”, citing his heroics in the fight against crime in
the past.
“I am fully standing with @abba Kyari. The man is a clean
cop. He has fully tried and still trying in aspects of fighting wild armed
robbers and kidnappers. Kindly tell me who’s a saint in dis or Nigeria,” he had
said.
But his stance on the case had generated heated backlash
while Davido was said to have suspended him.
In a post via his Instastories on Monday, Afeare appealed with
Nigerians not to worsen his plight by advocating his sack.
He apologised for his remark, adding that he did not know
the gravity of his action until Ubi Franklin, Nigerian media executive, called
to discuss it with him.
“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga, not to sack
me, through his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of
pressurising him to send me off (sic),” he wrote.
“What would be you
people’s gains, after good nine years? I never knew of the gravity of my
actions, until Ubi Franklin personally called to tell me. I’m very sorry sir.”