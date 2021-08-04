BBNaija S6: Phyno gave me N300,000 after dancing to his song, says Liquorose

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, has stated that popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno, gave her a sum of N300,000 for dancing to his song.

She said this while talking to other contestants on Wednesday, day 11 of the show, stating that the rapper surprised her with a sum of N300,000 after she danced to his song.

Speaking of Phyno, she said, “That year, he dropped a song in 2019. I’ve not danced to the song before. Then he said I should dance to it. I said ‘no wahala’.

“That time, he wasn’t in Nigeria. I didn’t even ask him for anything. As I finished dancing, he just sent me 300k and I was like ‘mad’! At that time, I almost charged him like 100k or something.”

Reacting to her revelations, fans took to Instagram to express their thoughts.

A tweep, @assistantebukaa, said, “Phyno is generous. Liquorose just mentioned how he sent her 300k just for vibing to his song.”

“Phyno thank you from Liquorose stan,” @ultimatelights3 tweeted.

The celebrated dancer, at the time of writing this report, is the most-followed BBNaija housemate on social media with a 1.1 million followership on Instagram and over 19,000 followers on Twitter

Just five days into the show, Liquorose has set a record as the first contestant to hit one million followers on social media platforms.

Sourced From Nigerian Music