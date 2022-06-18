Barz and Notes Stars thrill fans at Quickteller music camp 

After weeks of mentorship by seasoned professionals in the Nigerian music industry, leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, has showcased the talents of the young artistes that were groomed during the Quickteller Barz and Notes music talent show and production camp.



The Quickteller Barz and Notes music talent hunt show was created with the sole purpose of building well-rounded music artistes and showing up-and-coming artistes the ropes of the music business.



During the unveiling event held at the Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, the six finalists thrilled the audience with their original songs, which were produced by seasoned celebrity producers during the production camp.



The promising artistes include Ann Nankling Damar (Annie Daymar), Martins Osogwa (Marrz), Okechukwu Chiamaka Lovette (Amakarh), Prince. O. Macaulay-Smith (MillyMay Pod), Bobby Phillip Eze (Bobbi Phillie), and Emmanuel Elijah (Eljay).

The talent unveiling party marks the beginning of the music careers of the rising stars with Quickteller as the accelerator through its support design. The recorded songs will be released in an EP, which will be streamed across all major music streaming platforms.

The artistes are also billed to perform at the One Music Africa Fest in Dubai later this year, alongside other African artistes.



Quickteller Brand Manager, Priscilla Iyari, said the show was designed to recognise and hone sharpen the musical talents of the young artistes through guidance from experts in the industry.

“It has been a delightful ride, especially seeing how these talents grew under the guidance of experts in the Nigerian music landscape, which reinforces the show’s core values.”



“Quickteller would continue to work collaboratively with industry experts to ensure that these talents are given enough push to reach their full individual potential.”



“This is the maiden edition and we will be doing this yearly and helping more talents.” Awards were presented to the finalists in recognition of their individual and collective efforts during the show. While presenting the awards, Group Head, Brands and Communications Tomi Ogunlesi, assured the talents of the company’s continuous support, stating that the show was just the beginning of other greater accomplishments.



He noted that the show was not a competition, as it focuses on teaching the artistes the rudiments of music production to boost their knowledge base and improve their marketability within the entertainment space.



Also present at the event were the show’s partner disc jockey, DJ Kaywise; mentor on the show, Sess; celebrity producer, Yung Willis; singer Omawumi, alongside other celebrities such as Kemen, Ill Bliss, Paul Okoye and Wande Coal who delivered an electrifying performance.

(Photo: Ida Banton 18-6-22)

