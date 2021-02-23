You are here
Ay To Present Song Of The Year Award
AY To Present Song Of The Year Award

Ay To Present Song Of The Year Award

AY appeared on the red carpet looking classy with his dark shades as he reveals that he will be presenting the Sing of the Year tonight.

Not only him, former BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah will also be presenting the “Best Pop Single” award.

The 14th edition of the Headies comes off tonight in Nigeria with so many surprises and performances from some of the favorite musicians in Nigeria.

