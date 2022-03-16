‘Attack me but don’t mention my kids’ — Davido warns trolls

Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has warned critics that he won’t tolerate any form of attack on his children. In a series o…

Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has warned

critics that he won’t tolerate any form of attack on his children.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the ‘Fall’ crooner said he

is unperturbed by whatever his critics throw at him but won’t take it lightly

if anyone drags his children on social media.

Davido’s warning came after a troll had taken a dig at the

singer for using his son’s face as the cover of his ‘A Better Time’ album.

In the now-deleted tweet, the Twitter user said Davido had

“stained” the child with the “disaster” he called an album.

He also alleged that the child wasn’t fathered by Davido but

by Peruzzi, a DMW signee.

“Using Peruzzi’s child as an album cover doesn’t guarantee

success. Low-key e don stain the little boy white with that disaster he called

an album,” the user wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, the 29-year-old singer referred to

the troll as a “dead man” who should not be attacking an innocent child because

of his hate for him.

“Dead man walking! You don carry your hate for me to my

child!! Innocent child! Brother you do this one!!! Oya na,” he wrote.

“Say all you want about DAVIDO….but DO NOT MENTION MY

CHILDREN.”

