‘Attack me but don’t mention my kids’ — Davido warns trolls
Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has warned
critics that he won’t tolerate any form of attack on his children.
In a series of tweets on Monday, the ‘Fall’ crooner said he
is unperturbed by whatever his critics throw at him but won’t take it lightly
if anyone drags his children on social media.
Davido’s warning came after a troll had taken a dig at the
singer for using his son’s face as the cover of his ‘A Better Time’ album.
In the now-deleted tweet, the Twitter user said Davido had
“stained” the child with the “disaster” he called an album.
He also alleged that the child wasn’t fathered by Davido but
by Peruzzi, a DMW signee.
“Using Peruzzi’s child as an album cover doesn’t guarantee
success. Low-key e don stain the little boy white with that disaster he called
an album,” the user wrote.
Reacting to the tweet, the 29-year-old singer referred to
the troll as a “dead man” who should not be attacking an innocent child because
of his hate for him.
“Dead man walking! You don carry your hate for me to my
child!! Innocent child! Brother you do this one!!! Oya na,” he wrote.
“Say all you want about DAVIDO….but DO NOT MENTION MY
CHILDREN.”
