What: Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development II

Who: Government of Egypt

When: 1-5 March 2021

Where: Virtual – register here: https://aswanforum2.vfairs.com/en/registration

Egypt will host the second edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development under the title Shaping Africa’s New Normal: Recovering Stronger, Rebuilding Better.

The forum, which will be held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, will bring together leaders of government, regional and international organizations, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society, as well as visionaries, scholars, key experts and practitioners. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants will discuss new risks, and challenges, as well as opportunities that lie ahead for the continent.

Grounded in Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, the forum will develop action-oriented recommendations for a strong recovery from COVID-19.

Supported by the African Development Bank and other international and regional partners, the forum seeks to advance a broad and ambitious agenda for addressing the peace, security and development challenges facing Africa.

The first edition of the forum was held in December 2019.

Visit Aswan II event website: https://www.aswanforum.org/about-aswan-forum

African Development Bank Group